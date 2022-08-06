"Enjoy the belt while you have it'- WWE fans believe Liv Morgan's time at the top is over as a new challenger emerges on SmackDown

WWE fans from all around the world rallied behind Shayna Baszler to take down Liv Morgan in their upcoming bout.

The Queen of Spades rolled back the years on the blue brand this week as she won the 7-woman gauntlet challenge to emerge as the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Shayna will now face Liv at the company's upcoming historic Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle.

Shayna's victory was met with a flurry of positive responses from the WWE Universe, who backed the former NXT Women's Champion to get the better of Liv at the United Kingdom event.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

Charl @charlas33 @YaOnlyLivvOnce LIV you are a proud champion and you did well so far but I think Shayna Baszler is our next champ,enjoy the belt while you have it. @YaOnlyLivvOnce LIV you are a proud champion and you did well so far but I think Shayna Baszler is our next champ,enjoy the belt while you have it.

Triclops 🏳️‍🌈 @mk8_Triclops @WWEonFOX @QoSBaszler



Speaking of SmackDown, tonight's been a solid W despite Shinsuke having to fight Kaiser (AGAIN), at least now he's for sure gonna fight Gunther next month :) @YaOnlyLivvOnce Shayna finally getting a push under SmackDown, I think she has a solid chance of winning the title tooSpeaking of SmackDown, tonight's been a solid W despite Shinsuke having to fight Kaiser (AGAIN), at least now he's for sure gonna fight Gunther next month :) @WWEonFOX @QoSBaszler @YaOnlyLivvOnce Shayna finally getting a push under SmackDown, I think she has a solid chance of winning the title tooSpeaking of SmackDown, tonight's been a solid W despite Shinsuke having to fight Kaiser (AGAIN), at least now he's for sure gonna fight Gunther next month :)

Carol Brill @CarolBrill4 @WWEonFOX @QoSBaszler @YaOnlyLivvOnce Glad to see Shayna get a single title opportunity. She's paid her dues with multiple tag team partners. If Liv's arm isn't broken now, it will be after Shayna is done with her. @WWEonFOX @QoSBaszler @YaOnlyLivvOnce Glad to see Shayna get a single title opportunity. She's paid her dues with multiple tag team partners. If Liv's arm isn't broken now, it will be after Shayna is done with her.

joseph taylor @josepht24570948 @WrestlingCovers I can see Shayna baszler winning that title she deserves that @WrestlingCovers I can see Shayna baszler winning that title she deserves that

Shayna Baszler took a jibe at Liv Morgan for the manner of her victory at WWE SummerSlam

This year's edition of SummerSlam saw Liv Morgan retain her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. However, Liv's victory did not come easy as she was taken to her limits by The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

The end of the match saw Ronda lock Liv in yet another armbar. However, The Rowdy One's shoulders were pinned down on the mat, which resulted in the referee awarding Morgan victory by pinfall after failing to see the latter tapping to Rousey's submission lock.

This did not sit well with Ronda, who took out her frustration on the WWE official, resulting in her getting fined and suspended.

Shayna Baszler, Ronda's real-life friend and part of The 4 Horsewomen of MMA, also expressed her thoughts on the situation, calling Rousey the rightful champ.

"A true champion wouldn’t accept a 'win' like that. @RondaRousey is the rightful champ. #AndNew #SummerSlam," Baszler wrote.

Shayna now has the chance to avenge her friend as she takes on Liv Morgan in front of a sold-out crowd at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The Queen of Spades is yet to win a singles title on the main roster. However, if Triple H's booking of Shayna on NXT is anything to go by, fans won't be shocked if Liv's title reign comes to an end at Clash at the Castle.

This could also eventually set up a dream feud between Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

