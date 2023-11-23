WWE Universe is convinced that a 20-time champion will join Judgment Day and become their new leader at Survivor Series

The WWE Universe is abuzz with speculation that Judgment Day is set to unveil a game-changing addition to their ranks at Survivor Series WarGames in the form of a 20-time champion, a decision that could redefine the faction's leadership and aspirations.

On the coming Saturday, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Drew McIntyre will lock horns against the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton in a traditional 5-on-5 WarGames match.

The Viper is a 20-time champion in the company, and his return to the ring after over a year has set fans on cloud nine. Cody Rhodes announced on this week's RAW the electrifying comeback of Randy Orton as the fifth member of his team.

The revelation of the 14-time World Champion's return sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, but none more so than Jey Uso due to their issues in the past. The former Bloodline member's jaw dropped in disbelief as The American Nightmare made the grand announcement on Monday Night RAW.

A growing sentiment among WWE fans suggests that Randy Orton's loyalty to Team Rhodes may be waning, paving the way for a potential betrayal to Uso and a shocking alliance with the formidable Judgment Day faction.

Expand Tweet

The Legend Killer's history of unpredictable actions has fueled speculation about a possible leadership role within Judgment Day.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, a few fans don't want the 20-time WWE champion to join Rhea Ripley's group as they don't wish to see Orton's heel turn.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Judgment Day member sets an amusing record heading into WWE Survivor Series

Rhea Ripley is headed to Survivor Series PLE with an impressive record in her arsenal. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, which later became the Women's World Championship under Triple H's regime.

Since then, Mami has successfully defended her title against the likes of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Natalya, Zelina Vega, and Raquel Rodriguez.

For the Survivor Series WarGames, Ripley will defend her WWE title against Stark after she won a Battle Royal on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day member's dominant streak in the ring has reached new heights as she continues to rack up victories without a single pinfall loss. Wrestle Features on Twitter uncovered an impressive statistic: Ripley has not been pinned since her match against Liv Morgan on May 30, 2022, during a WWE RAW episode.

Check the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if The Viper turns his back on Cody Rhodes and joins forces with Mami's faction to become its new leader, as suggested by the WWE Universe.

Do you want to see Randy Orton as Judgment Day's new leader? Sound off in the comments section below.