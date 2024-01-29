WWE Universe convinced 26-year-old star will "destroy" The Judgment Day to get "Brock Lesnar's Mania run" after incredible Royal Rumble debut

Fans present at WWE Royal Rumble did not seem to miss Brock Lesnar's presence even after earlier reports of his potential return. Instead, a 26-year-old superstar stole the spotlight to ignite a rivalry with The Judgment Day.

Lesnar was reported to be returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble to kickstart his journey to WrestleMania. However, some controversial allegations made WWE scrap all plans for him.

Instead, Bron Breakker reportedly came out to steal the spotlight at the Rumble. He took out Omos and Judgment Day's Finn Balor from the contest.

Breakker was ultimately eliminated from the match by Dominik Mysterio. He vented his frustration by hitting JD McDonagh with a Spear on his way out of the arena to make a statement.

In the post-match interview, Brock Lesnar's replacement stated that he had a bone to pick with Judgment Day. It looks like the 26-year-old star will get into a rivalry with members of the faction, leading to a match with Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber.

The prospect of seeing Bron Breakker get Brock Lesnar's spot has many fans excited. Some took to Twitter to claim that he should be the one to face Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

Check out what fans had to say following the 26-year-old's incredible Royal Rumble debut:

Many fans are excited at the prospect of having Bron Breakker compete with Judgment Day on the main roster.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others want to see him face Gunther sooner rather than later. The two could have an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans have been waiting for Breakker's call-up for some time.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

He looks like the perfect replacement for Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber to some fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar was reportedly planned for an angle with The Judgment Day following WWE Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar's future in WWE seems highly uncertain after some recent controversial allegations against him. The former Universal Champion was set to return at the Royal Rumble, according to some reports, but the plan was scrapped.

Dominik Mysterio eliminated Bron Breakker from the 30-man match on Saturday. It's been reported that the Judgment Day member was scripted to eliminate The Beast Incarnate instead.

The angle would reportedly have led to Lesnar destroying Judgment Day, leading to a match between him and Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber. However, it looks like that spot could be handed to Breakker instead.

Should WWE distance itself from The Beast Incarnate for good? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.