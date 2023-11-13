WWE Universe convinced 30-year-old star will win the Royal Rumble: "The Kayfabe favorite," "The true successor of Roman Reigns"

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter, convinced that a 30-year-old superstar will win the 2024 Royal Rumble and will become the successor of Roman Reigns. The name in question is The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa rose to fame ever since he joined one of the most dominant factions in WWE at the moment. The Samoan recently locked horns with John Cena at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where he squashed the 16-time World Champion, proving that he is the next big thing in the pro wrestling world.

However, a fan recently took to social media to post a photo of Solo Sikoa from his match against Cena and asked other Twitter users what they thought about The Bloodline member possibly winning the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Most fans wanted to see Sikoa win the Rumble and believed he would become the successor of Roman Reigns. Some also commented that he would go after The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship.

One Twitter user wrote that Solo Sikoa vs Roman Reigns would make them reminisce about Batista vs Triple H. Others were excited at the thought of seeing The Somoan as the next Royal Rumble winner.

Solo Sikoa kept The Bloodline story relevant in the absence of Roman Reigns from WWE TV

Roman Reigns went on a hiatus after defending his Universal Championship against Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam. Solo Sikoa, alongside Paul Heyman, managed to keep the audience engaged in The Bloodline storyline by feuding with John Cena and LA Knight.

The Tribal Chief took control of his faction once he returned during the SmackDown Season Premiere. However, according to reports, Reigns is set to miss the rest of the shows scheduled for 2023 after his match against Knight at Crown Jewel.

It seems like Solo will once again need to take over with some help from The Wiseman to keep The Bloodline saga relevant during Reigns' absence from television.

