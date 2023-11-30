CM Punk returned to WWE at the Survivor Series last Saturday and changed the company's landscape. According to recent reports, the current plan for Punk is to feud with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the future. The Tribal Chief is rumored to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 next year, but with Punk's presence in the company, will it affect Rhodes' story?

WWE Universe is convinced that Cody Rhodes will get his WrestleMania rematch next year despite recent changes in the company. CM Punk's return has undoubtedly put everyone on notice, but it seems like Rhodes was not worried about Punk's return when reporters asked at the Survivor Series post-show press conference.

Some fans had doubts about the possibility of the Best in the World overshadowing The American Nightmare's popularity. An X account called @TwoHeadsPodcast asked the WWE Universe about their thoughts on Punk's potential effect on the rumored WrestleMania plans for Rhodes.

A few fans thought it might be bad news for Cody Rhodes, while most are convinced that WWE will let him finish his story with Roman Reigns.

Here are other reactions if Punk's return will help or hurt Cody's WrestleMania 40 chances:

While WrestleMania 40 plans are still not in place, the road to the Royal Rumble has begun. Rhodes announced his entry to the match on the recent episode of RAW before Shinsuke Nakamura attacked him with a red mist.

Cody Rhodes set to feud with Shinsuke Nakamura

As mentioned above, Cody Rhodes announced that he'll be participating in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. The event is still two months away, so Rhodes has some time for a feud against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style, who has been hinting about targeting a certain WWE Superstar, made his presence felt last Monday by attacking Rhodes. Nakamura appeared during Cody's segment to spit some red mist on his new rival's face.

There were some speculations before the Survivor Series that Nakamura was teasing a match with CM Punk. But now that Rhodes vs. Nakamura is possibly happening, it's a fresh matchup that could be a show-stealer whenever it happens on free TV or a premium live event.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how convinced are you that Cody Rhodes will end up facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Share your answers in the comments section below.

