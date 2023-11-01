WWE Universe convinced Roman Reigns is "semi-retired" after reported revelation

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter after learning about a recently reported major revelation regarding The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns' upcoming possible schedule for 2023.

Reigns went on a long hiatus after defending his Undisputed Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief made his much-awaited return to WWE recently and is now in a heated feud with LA Knight. The duo are set to lock horns at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

However, according to the latest report, this could be Roman Reigns' last match of the year, as he is possibly expected to miss Survivor Series and the rest of the shows for 2023. You can read more about it here.

WrestlingWorldCC recently took to Twitter to post about this, which caught fans' attention, and they immediately started commenting about it.

Most fans did not like the fact that The Bloodline leader is set to miss shows for the rest of the year as the top champion in WWE, especially as he just made his return to TV. One Twitter user was convinced that The Tribal Chief is semi-retired from wrestling.

Wrestling veteran believes Roman Reigns will not be dethroned at WWE Crown Jewel

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, wrestling veteran Bill Apter said that he believes LA Knight won't be able to dethrone Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

"Coming up to Crown Jewel, I say it's going to be a really good match, but LA Knight is not coming back to the United States with that title," said Apter.

Fans believe Knight will receive a massive push after his match with Reigns and probably win a major title soon. It remains to be seen if the Megastar will come out victorious at Crown Jewel or not.

