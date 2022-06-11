WWE Universe divided over announcement of Roman Reigns' first title defense since WrestleMania 38 

After two months of unifying the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns is finally scheduled to defend his titles on television. He will face Riddle on next week's episode of SmackDown, as fans worldwide shared mixed reactions to this announcement.

The Original Bro has been calling out The Tribal Chief since The Bloodline took out his best friend, Randy Orton. Riddle challenged Reigns to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match, which he earned by defeating Sami Zayn tonight on SmackDown.

It was previously reported that Roman Reigns wouldn't wrestle at Money in the Bank, which led to the belief that his next title defense would be at SummerSlam. However, this has been proven untrue. Many fans are delighted to see The Head of the Table return to SmackDown after his break.

Some have theorized that Reigns will be annoyed at his vacation being "cut short" due to Riddle defeating Sami Zayn. He might be in a grumpy mood next week on SmackDown.

нαη∂у (Roman Reigns 649) +68 @_handyred_ and he will get rid of riddle! Good night! Well… we are getting one very pissed off Roman Reigns next week!

riana @banksalorian roman has to come back from vacation just to deal with riddle, that's gotta be a pleasant surprise for him.

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33



Paul Heyman telling Roman Reigns that Sami Zayn lost to Riddle.

iBeast @ibeastIess Roman Reigns returns next week, John Cena returns 10 days later.



We have won.

NamasteWrestling @NamasteWrestli1



Roman vs Riddle next week Long Term Storytelling

Rodney White @Whitediculous @WWE @WWE RomanReigns @SuperKingofBros I'd love to see Riddle actually pull off THE biggest upset in WWE history. At least there would be a Champion that shows up to work every week. But I doubt it.

While the announcement of Roman Reigns vs. Riddle has been met with a largely positive response online, several fans are confused at the match not taking place at Money in the Bank.

Some fans feel The Tribal Chief should have defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at a premium live event instead of SmackDown, although his absence from it is yet to be confirmed.

Alex Pawlowski 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈✊ @AlexSourGraps



I honestly don't understand the thought process here. So if Roman is defending the titles next week on #SmackDown next week, why not just do it at MITB instead?

Edward Takeshi @BobbyTakeshi @WrestleOps Wonder why they don't just do this for Money in the Bank. This match is gonna be great.

Vladimir @VladimirWWE96 @WWE @WWE RomanReigns @SuperKingofBros I'm hyped for this, but don't get why not at MITB. Unless they do end up fighting then as well.

Fix Your Attitude @DontHaveAnAt OK, so Roman isn't working MITB. Big deal. I for one welcome our new WWE champion.

While this will mark his first title defense since WrestleMania 38, Reigns has competed since then. He teamed up with The Usos to win a six-man tag match against RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash.

Who could Roman Reigns face at WWE SummerSlam?

As previously reported, Roman Reigns will likely retain his world title against Riddle next week before skipping Money in the Bank. His next match will probably be at SummerSlam at the end of July. But who will step up to The Tribal Chief at The Biggest Party of the Summer?

While things are reportedly not set in stone, all signs point towards a colossal showdown between Reigns and Randy Orton. The Viper could return next month to begin the build to SummerSlam. It can be pretty special, especially as Orton is the most over he has ever been in WWE.

Whether Riddle's RK-Bro partner takes on Roman Reigns or not, The Original Bro will get his chance next week. Considering the talent involved, we should be in for a great match.

