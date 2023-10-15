WWE Universe expects Logan Paul to dethrone WWE legend; predicts 40-year-old to beat Paul at WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul recently called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio, getting the WWE Universe talking about a potential bout between the two. Not only are fans excited about the possibility of Paul clinching his first title in the company, but they have gone a step ahead to predict who will beat him at WrestleMania 40.

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio. He and The A-Lister beat the father and son duo to kickstart Paul's run in WWE. After winning his boxing match against Dillon Danis, The Maverick called out Rey, saying he wanted the United States Championship.

Reacting to Paul's message, Rey Mysterio took to Twitter to let the former know where to find him. The Maverick didn't hold back, saying he would meet the WWE legend soon. The exchange between the two stars has sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy, with fans expecting The Maverick to beat the luchador.

Some even predicted LA Knight would dethrone the YouTube sensation at WrestleMania 40 if the latter won the title from The Master of the 619.

You can view some of the notable reactions below:

Who do you think will win in a possible match between Paul and Rey?

What happened between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis?

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis finally went head-to-head in their boxing match after months of online banter and trash talk. Many fans found the bout underwhelming, which ended with the YouTube sensation emerging victorious.

The WWE Superstar dominated the majority of the six-round match. However, in the final round, Danis caught Paul in a Guillotine choke. The moment caused unrest between both sides, resulting in a brawl. Paul was ultimately announced as the victor, marking his first win in the world of boxing.

It looks like The Maverick is now looking to make his return to WWE with Crown Jewel 2023 approaching. Fans can expect to see him appear on TV soon, given he is eyeing Rey Mysterio's gold.