"It should've been me"- WWE Universe heartbroken as Mandy Rose gets engaged to 39-year-old former Superstar

The WWE Universe took to social media to share their thoughts on the recent news of Mandy Rose getting engaged to Tino Sabbatelli.

The duo have been dating for several years now. They confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the Hall of Fame Ceremony. Mandy shared the news of her engagement on her Instagram, alongside some snaps of them together showing off her ring.

However, the news left many fans heartbroken as Mandy was widely popular amongst male wrestling fans. Embedded below are a few of the many fan reactions:

ONΞ @AhmadKhan_10 @WWE @WWE _MandyRose @SabatinoP24 Many people will be throwing punches in the air rn after seeing this. @WWE @WWE_MandyRose @SabatinoP24 Many people will be throwing punches in the air rn after seeing this.

ACBaybay @ac_baybay @WWE @WWE _MandyRose @SabatinoP24 I can comfirm to you all that this has pissed a whole lotta boys off @WWE @WWE_MandyRose @SabatinoP24 I can comfirm to you all that this has pissed a whole lotta boys off

Mandy Rose has been on a tremendous run in the last year. Since returning to NXT, the former Absolution leader has been the face of the brand's women's division. She recently defeated NXT UK Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women's Titles at Worlds Collide.

Tino Sabbatelli, meanwhile, has not been inside the squared circle since competing for AEW in 2020. Although he was re-signed by WWE in October 2020, he was released from his contract a few months later.

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli recently announced a new project outside of WWE

While Mandy Rose may be crushing it inside the squared circle, the current NXT Women's Champion is hellbent on conquering the business world as well.

The Golden Goddess recently announced that she and her fiance, Tino Sabbatelli, have started a workout program. The duo's program offers a six-week transformation, and includes nutrition & workout plans, as well as live sessions with them. The program is billed at $49.

This is the second non-WWE venture for Rose, who also runs a Donut company with fellow Superstar and former tag team partner Sonya Deville.

The Toxic Attraction leader recently surpassed 300 days as the NXT Women's Champion and has shown no signs of slowing down. She was recently confronted by former NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre and it seems like the duo may have a match down the line.

Are you impressed with Mandy Rose's current WWE run? Sound off in the comments and let us know your thoughts!

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far