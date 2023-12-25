WWE Universe impressed by current champion’s incredible achievement, wants Roman Reigns to learn from him 

Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for over 1200 days and has shown no signs of slowing down. Despite the record-setting championship reign, some fans are displeased with The Tribal Chief's sporadic title defenses. Meanwhile, many viewers are impressed with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' run with the gold.

Rollins has been WWE World Heavyweight Champion since winning the title at Night of Champions 2023. He beat AJ Styles in a tournament final to become the inaugural champion. The RAW Superstar has since regularly defended his title against top opponents like Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre. The Visionary has been among the promotion's most reliable stars this year, impressing many with his work.

Expand Tweet

A Twitter user pointed out that Rollins has competed at every main roster premium live event in 2023. In response to the post, many fans called him the best wrestler in the world. Meanwhile, others pointed out the difference between the schedules of The Visionary and Roman Reigns.

You can view screenshots of some notable fan reactions in the image below:

Fan reaction to Seth appearing on every PLE

Roman Reigns' opponent for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 to be determined on SmackDown

The Roman Reigns-led Bloodline has several enemies on SmackDown. Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight all have unfinished business with The Tribal Chief and are gunning for a chance at his title. Hence, Nick Aldis has scheduled a triple threat match between the three stars for the New Year Revolution edition of the blue show. The winner will face Reigns for the gold at Royal Rumble 2024.

Reigns was unhappy with the SmackDown general manager's decision and confronted him backstage last Friday. However, Aldis stood his ground and showed that he would not back down in front of The Bloodline leader. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as The Tribal Chief's challenger for Royal Rumble 2024.

Who do you think should challenge Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here