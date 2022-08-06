"Team up with Kevin Owens" - WWE Universe reacts to The Bloodline's segment with Sami Zayn following historic SummerSlam wins

The WWE Universe predicts that the former Intercontinental Champion will turn babyface and finally bring an end to his Honorary Uce character. This came after a reaction to Zayn's segment with The Usos.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn crossed paths with The Bloodline on numerous occasions. The Usos were quick to remind Zayn that The Bloodline had leveled up at this year's SummerSlam premium live event while he remained the same.

Jimmy and Jey retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. In the main event of the show, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to walk out as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion once again.

Some fans noted that Zayn could even team up with Kevin Owens to face Jimmy and Jey for their titles at Survivor Series. Check out some of the reactions from the fans below:

Sami Zayn recently explained his post-retirement plans from the WWE

Sami Zayn has been at the top of his game for years in the professional wrestling industry. The former NXT Champion is yet to get his hands on a world championship in WWE. However, he has been highly successful in the company so far.

Speaking on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Zayn discussed his post-retirement plans and what he intended on doing after he officially decided to step away from the in-ring competition.

The Honorary Uce said:

“I don’t know, because it could be taken away when you’re not ready for it. ‘Till the wheels fall off, I suppose, and then when they do, I’d love to run my mouth and be Bobby Heenan, be Paul Heyman, or be whoever, you know,” (H/T WrestleTalk)

With Triple H now in charge of the head of creative, it remains to be seen what plans he might have in store for the 38-year-old going forward.

Zayn was pushed as one of the major stars of NXT's black-and-gold era while The Game was in charge.

