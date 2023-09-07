WWE: Update on X-Pac, who had returned to the ring in 2022

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac (real name Sean Waltman) recently gave an update on his health. Pro-wrestling takes a toll on the body, leading to several injuries throughout a wrestler's career and it appears that Waltman is dealing with one.

The D-Generation X member made his in-ring return in 2022 at GCW/Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6. He emerged victorious over Matt Cardona and Brian Myers by teaming up with Joey Janela. However, Janela turned on X-Pac and attacked him after the match.

Despite being sidelined following surgery, he is yet to wrestle in 2023. Waltman also appeared in a D-Generation X segment at the 30th Anniversary show for WWE RAW in January.

The 51-year-old recently appeared on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube show. As he stretched his right arm, the WWE Hall of Famer confessed to Hightower that he struggled with a ruptured labrum but had entirely forgotten about the ailment because he no longer felt pain from the injury.

"Yeah, I got a torn labrum. I forgot… The pain is gone," X-Pac said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Watch the full video below:

Dutch Mantell's honest take on WWE legend X-Pac turning down AEW appearances

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell voiced his opinion on Sean Waltman turning down All Elite Wrestling's offers in the past.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, another DX member Billy Gunn shared that AEW tried to reach out to the 51-year-old about joining them. But as per the reports, X-Pac wasn't interested and turned down the offer.

While speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran spoke about the matter of why the D-Generation X member refused to work with AEW.

"I would say he doesn't want to burn his WWE bridge. I think he's good friends with Hunter (Triple H) and he don't want to go up there. I don't know what kind of money they offered, probably good money, but I think that loyalty – and since WWF and WWE were the ones who made him, that's where his home is and I don't think he wants to," Mantell said.

Check the video below:

Only time will how long will it take for the WWE Hall of Famer to his complete recovery and if he wishes to get back in the ring with AEW.

Do you want to see X-Pac back in the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.