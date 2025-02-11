WWE US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura says he "can't take responsibility" for possible reunion

Shinsuke Nakamura was asked about a potential reunion with an athlete he shared the ring with nearly 300 times in New Japan. He admitted that the practicalities would factor in even if he wants to from an emotional standpoint.

Nakamura is signed to SmackDown, where he is the United States Champion in his third reign. New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Hiroshi Tanahashi will wrestle his final match in January 2026. The two men last worked together in 2016 during the Road to The New Beginning tour.

In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, Shinsuke Nakamura weighed in on Hiroshi Tanahashi's impending retirement. He feels that 48 is too early for retirement in the professional wrestling industry. However, The Artist added that Tanahashi has endured damage over the years and that the latter has responsibilities as the president of NJPW.

As for a potential reunion, the WWE United States Champion does not want to give any promises to the fans, as that would be a huge responsibility. He pointed to the practicality of what was asked:

"They say, ‘Never say never.’ I hear people talking about it, but when you think about the reality of the situation — you can say whatever you want about emotions, but you have to clear up practical issues. There are probably some things I shouldn’t say, and I can’t promise anything. I can’t take responsibility for that," Shinsuke Nakamura told Tokyo Sports. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

The Wayward Samurai visited Japan last month and scored a win over Ulka Sasaki at Nippon Budokan, as part of the Noah The New Year 2025 show.

Could Shinsuke Nakamura defend the WWE US Title against a Bloodline member at WrestleMania Vegas?

It is WrestleMania season and Shinsuke Nakamura holds the prestigious US Championship on SmackDown. However, his path to the grandest spectacle in April remains ambiguous. WWE has been teasing several prospects though, as this week he was seen in the background of a backstage segment between Cody Rhodes and The Miz.

The creative team did something similar last week, which sparked more intrigue. While The A-Lister is no stranger to Nakamura, Jimmy Uso is a fresh opponent. Moreover, Uso is going down a new path on the blue brand:

"The Ruler of Infernal Chaos," wrote Shinsuke Nakamura on his Instagram. He has been United States Champion since November 2024.

Big Jim as the crowd favorite against The Wayward Samurai has potential. Could it be the WrestleMania title match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20?

