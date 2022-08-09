WWE is still reportedly not using unbanned term

The latest episode of RAW saw WWE replace one of their reportedly unbanned words after an attack by Kevin Owens on Ezekiel.

Following Vince McMahon’s departure from the company, a few terms that were originally frowned upon have been unbanned. However, it seems that some earlier terms, like 'local medical facility', are still being used despite the ban being lifted from them.

On the latest episode of RAW, Kevin Owens attacked Ezekiel, who was taken away on a stretcher. Following the events, the brand used the term 'local medical facility' to describe where Ezekiel was taken, though it was seemingly replaced days before with 'hospital'.

"UPDATE: @IAmNotEliasWWE was brought to a local medical facility and is being evaluated. #WWERaw."

The ban on the term was seemingly lifted when Roman Reigns used the word in an episode of SmackDown. This was during a segment where The Tribal Chief was talking about his SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar, where Paul Heyman received an F5 through the commentary table. The move was said to have put the special counsel in the 'hospital'.

What words are now allowed in WWE?

Following McMahon's exit after decades of handling the promotion, fans were excited to see the changes under the new bosses. Reports quickly went out that the terms 'wrestling' and 'wrestler' are now allowed to be used on television.

This was solidified after superstars like Natalya and Gunther's posts on social media. The Queen of Harts recently changed her Twitter bio to 'wrestler' and the current Intercontinental Champion posted a photo of himself with the caption "PRO WRESTLING CHAMPION."

For now, it looks like more changes will be brought around and policies held on to for long could go under the hammer.

What do you think about the company's banned word list? Sound off in the comments below!

