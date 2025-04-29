WWE utilized a proven strategy with Sami Zayn's booking, feels ex-employee - "There's no mystery involved" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Sami Zayn's confrontation with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Zayn came face-to-face with Rollins and Breakker this week on RAW.

Ad

The Visionary offered Sami the opportunity to leave RAW to avoid a beatdown. Zayn refused to be bullied by the group and even pushed for a match against Breakker.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo explained that Sami was a beloved star and the WWE Universe would back him against the heels. He felt the Canadian would not sell out to Rollins and Co., leading to a compelling storyline. The veteran writer felt this was a tried and tested formula, which the creative team knew would work well.

Ad

Trending

"Here's what this whole episode was about. Sami is the babyface. Everybody loves Sami Zayn. Everybody knows Sami is not going to sell out. There's no mystery involved. You can go to Sami 27 times in the back contemplating. We all know that he's gonna tell Rollins to shove it up his backside," he said. [From 5:45 onwards]

Ad

Ad

During the main event of RAW, Seth Rollins decided that Sami Zayn had made up his mind to stand up against him. So he interfered in the matchup and ended up hitting the Stomp on the former Intercontinental Champion.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More