WWE utilized a proven strategy with Sami Zayn's booking, feels ex-employee - "There's no mystery involved" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Sami Zayn's confrontation with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Zayn came face-to-face with Rollins and Breakker this week on RAW.
The Visionary offered Sami the opportunity to leave RAW to avoid a beatdown. Zayn refused to be bullied by the group and even pushed for a match against Breakker.
In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo explained that Sami was a beloved star and the WWE Universe would back him against the heels. He felt the Canadian would not sell out to Rollins and Co., leading to a compelling storyline. The veteran writer felt this was a tried and tested formula, which the creative team knew would work well.
"Here's what this whole episode was about. Sami is the babyface. Everybody loves Sami Zayn. Everybody knows Sami is not going to sell out. There's no mystery involved. You can go to Sami 27 times in the back contemplating. We all know that he's gonna tell Rollins to shove it up his backside," he said. [From 5:45 onwards]
During the main event of RAW, Seth Rollins decided that Sami Zayn had made up his mind to stand up against him. So he interfered in the matchup and ended up hitting the Stomp on the former Intercontinental Champion.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.