WWE venue potentially gives away major spoiler just hours before RAW

A major match booked for tonight's WWE RAW may have just been spoiled by one of the most historic venues in pro wrestling history.

Tonight's RAW is set to be headlined by Seth Rollins, who is defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. This will be their third singles match ever as The Visionary defeated Uso on the July 9th, 2013 SmackDown and on the July 5th, 2016 episode.

In what may be a spoiler for tonight's title match, Madison Square Garden in New York City has just announced a triple threat for the World Heavyweight Championship to take place at the non-televised live event on Tuesday, December 26th. The match is scheduled to feature Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre.

The World's Most Famous Arena also announced Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Last Man Standing match for World Wrestling Entertainment's upcoming return to the venue.

"JUST ANNOUNCED: Double Main Event for the @WWE LIVE Holiday Tour on Dec 26! @WWERollins vs. @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @ShinsukeN in a Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship and @CodyRhodes vs. @DomMysterio35 in a Last Man Standing Match," MSG tweeted.

It's always possible that the 38-year-old former Bloodline member will win the championship on tonight's RAW and then drop it back to The Architect sometime in the next three weeks. This path would allow Rollins to still make his title defense at MSG on the day after Christmas.

