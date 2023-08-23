WWE veteran busts major myth about Shinsuke Nakamura revealing Seth Rollins' secret on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE advanced Shinsuke Nakamura's feud with Seth Rollins on this week's RAW by acknowledging the World Heavyweight Champion's 'secret' back injury. While reviewing the show, Vince Russo pointed out a flaw and claimed that Seth Rollins being hurt is not something people don't know about.

It all began last week when Shinsuke Nakamura whispered something in Seth Rollins' ear during their in-ring segment. Rollins was visibly shocked after whatever Nakamura told him, and WWE followed it up with a pre-taped interview on the latest RAW episode.

Nakamura cut a compelling promo in Japanese and revealed that Rollins had a bad back which he planned on exploiting when they faced each other at Payback. WWE has been treating Rollins' apparent injury as a long-kept secret, which Vince Russo believed was not the case in reality.

The former WWE writer busted the theory and claimed that almost anyone who has been in the wrestling business would have been aware of the information:

"If you've worked in the business, and you're actually working in the back, Chris, everybody knows if somebody's hurt. Like, it's not a secret. A wrestler is not going to be able to keep it a secret. Everybody knows, 'Oh, he's got two fractured vertebrae, whatever it is.' Everybody knows that, but whatever, bro, whatever!" [33:00 - 34:00]

What was Shinsuke Nakamura's chilling message to Seth Rollins?

A proper push for Shinsuke Nakamura was a long time coming, and unsurprisingly enough, fans are thrilled that WWE is finally getting behind the respected Japanese superstar.

WWE letting Nakamura deliver lines in his native language proved to be a masterstroke as he perfectly set up his upcoming match against Seth Rollins with an effective promo. Shinsuke stated that Rollins has been dealing with a broken back, a detail the reigning world champion allegedly hid for years.

The 43-year-old claimed that Seth felt pain when he hugged Becky Lynch or raised his daughter. Nakamura was at his sinister best as he promised to target Seth Rollins' weakness and warned him to "watch his back."

The two veteran stars will compete for RAW's top prize at Payback in a few weeks, but who do you see walking out with the belt? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

