WWE veteran claims the company "badly" needs Cody Rhodes after announcing his return on RAW

Jim Cornette recently discussed Cody Rhodes' return video package that aired on WWE RAW.

After being sidelined with a long-term injury, The American Nightmare is finally set to make his comeback at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He will compete in the 30-Man Rumble Match.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Jim Cornette revealed why he liked the special video package. He further mentioned that Rhodes' goal would be to win the world title and follow in his father's footsteps.

"This was a package that could have been on any professional sports show to show that one of our top athletes is rehabbing and coming back. So it looks like nothing has changed, they're gonna bring Cody back with the dream of following in his daddy's footsteps, winning the title, and boy they need him badly," said Jim Cornette. [0:45-1:10]

Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes' heel turn is imminent down the road

Vince Russo recently mentioned how Cody Rhodes' heel turn could be booked at some point down the line.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that the involvement of Brandi Rhodes would turn Cody heel. He said:

"Just put his wife out there with him. That's what you got to do. I swear to God, they're doing these babyface workouts, bro, do not put his wife in those. Like I am telling you, do not put [her]. I don't know this woman from a hole in the wall, but she just comes across as the most unlikable human being on the planet. Do not put her in these babyface vignettes."

Cody Rhodes' last match in WWE was against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell. The American Nightmare competed and won the match with a torn pectoral muscle to complete the trilogy with The Visionary.

