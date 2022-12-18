WWE veteran claims that he 'hates' WWE didn't want to work with Mandy Rose reportedly due to her FanTime page

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes it's a shame that WWE didn't want to work with Mandy Rose, reportedly due to her FanTime page.

Rose was released by WWE after this week's episode of NXT where she also lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez.

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose 🏻 twitter.com/graysonwwe/sta… Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE The step down from Mandy to Roxanne as champ is insane. Guess it’s time for me to save the brand #WWENXT The step down from Mandy to Roxanne as champ is insane. Guess it’s time for me to save the brand #WWENXT Preach bro! U got this tho! Preach bro! U got this tho!👊🏻 twitter.com/graysonwwe/sta…

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell briefly discussed how Rose might be making more money with her side gig than she was as a WWE star:

"I hate that they didn't want her but at the same time, she might say, 'Well I wish you would because I'm gonna make more money than you paying and I don't gotta go anywhere.' Makes sense?" said Dutch Mantell. [1:09:56-1:10:24]

Dutch Mantell believes Mandy Rose's income outside of WWE didn't sit well with the company

Speaking on the same edition of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that Mandy Rose making more money outside of WWE might've rubbed the company the wrong way.

He further added that superstars need to remember that they are WWE employers at the end of the day. Mantell said:

"If she wasn't warned, I guarantee you she is probably making more money and WWE are thinking, 'Hey, we gave you the notoriety to get on the channel and now you're benefitting of us,' it probably rubbed them the wrong way. You gotta remember, WWE is your employer, even though you're a third-party vendor, you're a self-employed vendor,"

It remains to be seen what plans Rose has in store going forward and if she will return to the wrestling industry or not. There is always an outside chance of her singing with AEW or IMPACT Wrestling.

