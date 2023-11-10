WWE veteran has a clear choice regarding the best version of D-Generation X stable (Exclusive)

D-Generation X went through quite a few changes during its time in WWE, including the addition of new members. However, Vince Russo claims that one version of the stable is more to his liking.

The iconic stable had its run during the turn of the century and is widely regarded as one of the harbingers of the Attitude Era. The team was presented as a group of rebels who went out of their way to stand up against authority. Furthermore, the talent of each member helped massively in making the faction a success.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was asked whether the original version of the stable was better than the later expanded one. The former WWE writer had a simple response:

"They were both good bro. But I probably like Shawn, Hunter and Chyna the best because it was the original." [13:20 onwards]

Vince Russo recently commented on another major WWE stable

Another stable has arguably reached the heights previously achieved by D-Generation X today, The Bloodline. However, Vince Russo believes that Roman Reigns' stable is overshadowed by another non-WWE faction.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran seconded Booker T's opinion that TNA's Main Event Mafia was better than The Bloodline.

"1000% better than Bloodline, not even close. You had one major player in the Bloodline and a bunch of supporting roles. These guys (Main Event Mafia members) were all freaking superstars. Not even close," said Russo.(8:14 onwards)

Russo also stated that he had booked the creation of the stable.

"I did put the Main Event Mafia together, Kevin Nash named the Main Event Mafia, and I am sure I wrote in the Booker T having the mic during that match." [8:31]

While The Bloodline no longer has Jey Uso in it, the story of the faction is quite clearly not complete yet. It remains to be seen what is next for the WWE faction in the future.

