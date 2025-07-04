WWE veteran clears the air on issues with CM Punk

CM Punk has always found himself in controversy, even when he was in WWE or a part of the AEW roster. Recently, wrestling veteran and multi-time Tag Team Champion, Matt Hardy, cleared the air on issues with The Second City Saint.

A few years ago, CM Punk and Matt Hardy found themselves sharing a locker room in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, Hardy claimed that Punk allegedly sabotaged one of his appearances in the promotion. The multi-time Tag Team Champion claimed Tony Khan wanted him to appear on Collision, but The Second City Saint was seemingly the reason behind the appearance getting canceled.

On the same episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former United States, Cruiserweight, ECW, European, and multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion cleared the air and stated he has no issues with CM Punk and his appearance in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, he addressed Punk's recent appearance in Saudi following his "blood money-covered d**k" tweet and thinks the 46-year-old star is a good employee and does his job well.

"Long story short, I think he's talented. I do think he's good. There are things we definitely see differently. We don't see eye to eye on everything. I think, personally, he's a good employee. He's doing his job, going to Saudi Arabia. I don't have an issue with it. I don't have an issue with it. I get where people would think it was hypocritical in some ways, but at the end of the day, it just is what it is, and he's going to do what he's f**king told because it's his job," Hardy said. (From 1:11:41 to 1:12:05)

CM Punk apologized ahead of WWE Night of Champions

In 2020, CM Punk made a graphic tweet on X where he asked The Miz to go "s**k a blood money-covered d**k in Saudi Arabia." The tweet, for years, has haunted The Second City Saint, and it became a concerning issue when he was booked for Night of Champions 2025.

During the kickoff show, the multi-time WWE Champion had an interaction with a fan. During this, he took a minute to address the tweet and provide an explanation. In the end, he apologized to the people of Saudi Arabia, stating he had no intention to offend them.

"Listen, it legitimately had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. I woke up, and I was crabby, and I wrote a mean tweet to The Miz. I apologized to The Miz, and Mohammed, I sincerely apologize to you and all of Saudi Arabia," Punk said.

Unfortunately, Punk didn't walk out of Night of Champions 2025 with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

