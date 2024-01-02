WWE veteran criticizes the end of major world title match on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE aired its first episode of RAW in 2024 this week. The special edition of the show, called RAW Day 1, was highlighted by a World Heavyweight Title match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. The two rivals had a back-and-forth encounter that was won by the Visionary to continue his dominant run as the World Heavyweight Champion. Despite some incredible in-ring action, former WWE head writer Vince Russo was critical of the ending of the match.

Flanked by fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest walked down to the ring with the aim of cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase, but his plans were spoiled courtesy of a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre. After his signature move was not enough to put Rollins down for the three count, The Scottish Warrior dragged his opponent outside to cause him more harm. However, the Visionary turned the tables by hitting Drew with a Pedigree and got another impressive win.

A fan felt that the ending made both McIntyre and Priest look dumb. He shared his opinion with Vince Russo on the Legion of RAW podcast, and the former WWE head writer was in complete agreement with the fan and criticized the ending of the show.

“I’m not gonna argue with you, bro. We are regular casual fans out there watching this and these are the things that we see," Vince Russo said. [11:17 - 11:25]

You can watch the entire podcast below:

