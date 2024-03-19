WWE veteran criticizes Seth Rollins for RAW segment with WrestleMania implications (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is involved in two matches at WrestleMania. He is set to partner Cody Rhodes on Night One of the event to take on The Bloodine while he laces up his boots again on Night Two to face Drew McIntyre. The champion crossed paths with his challenger on RAW this week but was criticized for his promo by Vince Russo.

The Scottish Psychopath called the champion a "spotlight junkie," a title the champion gladly leaned into. The Visionary told his challenger he shines brightest under the spotlight just like he will at WrestleMania 40.

Reviewing the segment on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the Heavyweight Champion for one habit.

"Rollins has a new trick now, if you noticed, if you noticed, when somebody is eating him, eating him up on the microphone, he will just scream in their face to shut up," Russo said. [47:21-47:34]

He further pointed to his verbal battle against The Rock as evidence that he has been doing it often. The Visionary has a few odds to overcome at WrestleMania and fans are eager to see how he will perform.

Please give credit to Legion of RAW and an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the article.