WWE veteran doesn't doubt the authenticity of explicit texts in the Vince McMahon lawsuit, questions if the 78-year-old was set up (Exclusive)

The allegations against Vince McMahon in Janel Grant's recent lawsuit continue to be a significant topic of discussion. Vince Russo briefly spoke about the alleged text messages exchanged between Grant and McMahon and felt they were legitimate.

Unsurprisingly, Vince McMahon has denied any wrongdoing and is out to clear his name in the wake of the serious accusations. In the meantime, John Laurinaitis, a co-defendant in the lawsuit, has claimed innocence and, in turn, labeled himself a victim of Vince McMahon's political power.

In her lawsuit, Janel Grant has named both Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis as people who sexually exploited her during her time in WWE. Grant released several crude text messages between herself and McMahon, in which Brock Lesnar was also allegedly referenced.

Vince Russo, for one, didn't question the validity of the messages as he was confident that Janel Grant's legal team wouldn't make up fake texts, knowing well that McMahon's phone records would later be checked.

Russo, however, wondered whether the events leading up to another messy WWE exit of Mr. McMahon were brought to light by other influential executives in the business.

"I don't doubt, bro, I don't doubt for a second that, bro, allegedly, a lot of what she said in this lawsuit, I don't doubt that a lot of it didn't happen. I'm not questioning that at all. Bro, they are not going to make up text messages that they know her lawyer knows they are going to get Vince's records. So, those text messages are going to be there. My point is, all this stuff happened, but was Vince set up?" [9:12 - 09:44]

This is crazy: Vince Russo can't wrap his head around the John Laurinaitis-Vince McMahon saga

As noted earlier, Vince Russo believed John Laurinaitis would sing like a canary and unveil Vince McMahon's deeds to the world that aren't known already.

Russo was confused about the whole situation as he wasn't sure if there was any trust left between the various parties involved in the latest scandal to have rocked pro wrestling.

John Laurinaitis was ousted from WWE in 2022, and Vince Russo imagined a scenario in which McMahon might not have spoken to his former Head of Talent Relations over the past two years.

Laurinaitis seemingly going against McMahon has stunned many pundits, and Russo, amongst many theories, had the following to add:

"Bro, especially if Vince cut him off and didn't have his back. Can you imagine Laurinaitis sitting at home or whatever and, like, he hasn't heard from Vince for the last two years? Bro, this is nuts. This is crazy." [10:53 - 11:16]

Vince McMahon is steadily losing all support amid what is arguably the biggest legal battle of his life. John Laurinaitis's lawyer's response has worsened matters for Mr. McMahon as WWE also slowly distances itself from its former boss.

Please credit "Writing with Russo" and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from the article.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE