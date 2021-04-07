WWE veteran discusses John Cena accidentally choking him out

Edge has recalled how John Cena inadvertently choked him out during their match at WWE Unforgiven 2006.

Cena defeated Edge in a TLC match in the main event of the pay-per-view to win the WWE Championship. At one stage during the match, Edge passed out after Cena used a ladder to lock in his STF submission on his opponent.

Ahead of WrestleMania 37, Edge spoke to Loudwire to address whether certain pieces of information on his Wikipedia page are fact or fiction. Asked about the incident with Cena, he confirmed that the 16-time WWE World Champion really did send him to sleep.

“Yeah, I don’t know if it’s the first time I’ve been knocked out, but it’s the first time I was choked out. You can see it all unfold and all happen, and see the change on my face. My bottom lip started hanging, so that’s true. You don’t know how long has passed. That’s the crazy part about it.”

Edge and John Cena's legendary rivalry was the subject of a WWE Untold documentary in September 2020. Both men considered the storyline to be one of the best of their careers.

Edge still finished his match against John Cena

John Cena and Edge gave the Toronto fans a match to remember.

After regaining consciousness, Edge thought the sound of his alarm had just woken him up in his hotel room.

In reality, The Rated-R Superstar still had to finish his main event against John Cena. The match ended with Cena retrieving the WWE Championship after putting his opponent through a table from the top of a ladder with an AA.

Advertisement

“I thought I was dreaming and that my alarm was going off in the hotel room and I was missing an Air Canada flight. I actually woke up and I was looking at the giant Air Canada logo above at the top of the arena roof, and the alarm sound was me. I was going [alarm noise], making weird, conscious, unconscious noise, and he was about to AA a ladder on top of me.”

Edge is currently preparing to face Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match for Reigns’ Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. John Cena will not attend the event due to filming commitments.

Please credit Loudwire and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.