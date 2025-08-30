WWE veteran heaps praise on Tony Khan after years of criticism (Exclusive)

Tony Khan has often faced criticism from WWE veterans, such as Vince Russo. However, Russo recently admitted what he liked about the AEW president.

Ad

The Jacksonville-based promotion has been falling behind WWE in recent years, in terms of viewership and ratings. Nevertheless, when asked about who Vince Russo would pick as the boss in a hypothetical new pro wrestling promotion, he picked Tony Khan. According to him, the All Elite president was better than Triple H in terms of how dedicated he was to working hard.

Speaking on BroDown hosted by Mac Davis, Russo claimed:

Ad

Trending

"I believe that Tony Khan is not afraid to work. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty. He is not afraid to get in the trenches, he is not afraid to be a part of the team. He just, he is writing a show that he likes. You know the type of wrestling show that he was a fan of. That's why he has got a very small audience. You gotta open it up to the masses bro."

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

Another WWE veteran also spoke favorably of Tony Khan recently

Tony Khan was called out by Jake Hager a while back, who used some colorful words to refer to his previous boss. However, Jim Cornette believes Tony Khan was right not to re-sign Hager.

Speaking on an episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette stated:

"With Jake Hager? Here's the thing, what did he ever do? What did he ever contribute? What great Jake Hager promo was there ever given that people talk about? What great match did he have? What memorable angle was he in? He was a friend of somebody [Chris Jericho].. He got Tony Khan to sign him from the start, and he'd been there at that point for a couple of years and had done little of anything."

Ad

Tony Khan remains the boss of AEW, and it will be interesting to see what he plans to do to compete with WWE in the future.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!