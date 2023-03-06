WWE veteran has hilarious reaction to fan throwing shade at Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Revolution

A WWE veteran has responded to a fan's criticism of Jon Moxley's match tonight at AEW Revolution.

Jon Moxley will face former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch tonight at Revolution. Moxley and Hangman's rivalry has become personal as of late, as Jon gave Page a concussion during a recent bout on Dynamite. Page responded by handing Jon his first singles loss in 17 months on Dynamite and the two will look to settle the score tonight at AEW Revolution.

Ahead of tonight's highly anticipated show, a wrestling fan sent a message to former WWE star Taz. The fan complained about a Texas Deathmatch happening in California tonight at AEW Revolution and Taz explained that is not how the stipulation works.

WWE RAW star Shelton Benjamin chimed in and poked fun at the silly criticism from the fan ahead of AEW Revolution. Shelton joked that fans will now have to travel to hell to see the next Hell in a Cell match.

"You will have to actually go to hell to see another Hell in a cell Match," tweeted Shelton Benjamin.

Shelton Benjamin explains "heat" with WWE Superstar

Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim have a longstanding rivalry and have trolled each other for years.

The 47-year-old recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and explained how their bitter rivalry originated. He explained that he met Mia at an independent wrestling show in 2011 and she came off as humble. However, he has since learned that she made it all up and jokingly claimed that Mia has zero respect.

"But then I got to know her, it's all a lie. She made it all up. She's a horrible person. She has zero talent. She has zero respect. Like, you know how long it took me to just to get past the fact that she was as good as she is, despite the fact that I hated her? But anyway, she didn't know how to play the dozens. So basically we started playing the dozens after a show and it started at a show. Then it went on to home. And then all of a sudden we started doing it on social media, and it's kind of taken a life of his own. So it's actually a lot of fun," said Shelton Benjamin.

💀Heels Pops Chairshots💀 @Hpc2sweet A Mia Yim Shelton Benjamin sitcom would be money. A Mia Yim Shelton Benjamin sitcom would be money. https://t.co/KsJn9WO1Qe

Before he was Jon Moxley, Dean Ambrose was part of the iconic stable The Shield but decided to leave WWE after WrestleMania 35. The 37-year-old has captured the AEW World Championship three times since joining the promotion. Time will tell if he can work his way back into the title picture following AEW Revolution.

Do you think Dean Ambrose will ever appear again in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

