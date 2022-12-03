WWE veteran doesn't know why Ric Flair is upset with him

Eric Bischoff doesn't know why Ric Flair is upset with him. The duo was involved in one of the most heated on-screen rivalries in the history of WCW. This gave way to some good moments. However, it seems like there is legit beef between the two men even after all these years.

Flair stated on the To Be The Man podcast that Eric Bischoff pissed him off. The Nature Boy discounted rumors of animosity between himself and Hulk Hogan, saying that Bischoff was signing his checks. He also called Bischoff a prick, as you can see below:

"I'm pissed off at Eric. Everybody wants to think there was animosity with me and Hulk. Hulk didn't sign my checks, Eric did. Eric f**ked me every time he turned around. When he sees my documentary, he is still a prick in it. He's still a prick. He's an arrogant prick," said Flair. (H/T Wrestling News)

On his After 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff finally addressed Flair's comments. According to the veteran, he is unsure why the Hall of Famer was upset with him.

"I have no idea," Bischoff said when asked live what he had done to upset Flair. "I saw it online and I'm thinking, wait a minute. It's quite possible I said something somewhere along the way that I meant to be funny or whatever, and maybe somebody took it wrong, I don't know." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Ric Flair is set to appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Ric Flair officially announced his retirement for the second time earlier this year after competing for one last time in July. Despite retiring from the ring, Flair is set to make a comeback at the WWE Royal Rumble event.

Although he won't be wrestling, he will be involved in some capacity. Flair recently confirmed the same on his To Be The Man podcast.

"I'm gonna be there," Flair said. "They didn't say don't tell anybody." {H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Now that it has been confirmed that the Nature Boy will be involved in Royal Rumble, it will be interesting to know what role he will play at the event.

Are you excited to see Ric Flair at the Royal Rumble 2023? Let us know your thoughts.

