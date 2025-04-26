WWE veteran makes bold prediction for Cody Rhodes' future (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has made a bold prediction for Cody Rhodes' future after the latter suffered a humiliating defeat at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. The American Nightmare lost his Undisputed WWE Title to John Cena this past weekend in Las Vegas.

Win his win at The Show of Shows, The Cenation Leader broke Ric Flair's record of most world title reigns. Cena is now set to defend the gold at Backlash next month against Randy Orton.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WWE veteran Teddy Long put over Randy Orton as the guy to face Cena for the title before noting he expected Rhodes to get a rematch against the champion.

"Okay, yeah, that's what I was trying to remember that because I don't have the Netflix. But yeah, well, Randy would certainly be the guy, you know, that could stand up to him, you know what I mean? I mean, where they would have good matches together. So, you know, I just don't know. I thought, at least, Cody will get a chance for a rematch." [From 03:54 onwards]

Cody Rhodes didn't appear on the RAW after WrestleMania. The former Undisputed WWE Champion didn't show up on SmackDown either. Randy Orton, on the other hand, confronted John Cena on both shows, dropping the former Cenation Leader with an RKO out of nowhere.

Fans will have to wait to see if Cody Rhodes gets his rematch against John Cena. As of now, Cena is scheduled to defend his title against Orton in the main event of Backlash 2025, with the match reportedly billed as "one last time."

