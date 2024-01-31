WWE veteran on Netflix's reaction to the Vince McMahon lawsuit (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently offered his take on what Netflix executives might think about the latest allegations against Vince McMahon.

On January 25, former WWE employee Janel Grant accused McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking in a graphic 67-page lawsuit. The news came two days after WWE announced a $5 billion deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Russo was WWE's head writer in the late 1990s before later working for WCW and TNA. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3, he speculated whether Netflix could potentially pull out of the WWE rights contract:

"What is Netflix thinking tonight?" Russo said, speaking shortly after the lawsuit was filed. "You know what I'm saying? They just made a five billion dollar deal yesterday. I don't care what anybody says, when you think of the WWE, you think of Vince McMahon. So, whether he's on the board or not on the board or active or not active, you think of Vince McMahon. That's why I can't answer that question, bro, because now does that deal fall through? I mean, these are serious allegations, bro." [0:44 – 1:14]

McMahon has vowed to clear his name, claiming Grant's lawsuit is "replete with lies." He also resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company TKO "out of respect."

In the video above, Russo claimed the McMahon family consists of two angels and two devils.

EC3 questions the timing of the Netflix and Vince McMahon news

Given the negative publicity around Vince McMahon, some have speculated that WWE deliberately announced the Netflix deal before the lawsuit details became public knowledge.

EC3 wrestled for WWE between 2009-2013 and 2018-2020. The 40-year-old admitted that the timing of the Netflix news is intriguing:

"The timing, yeah, huge announcement," EC3 said. "Kudos negotiating a five billion dollar deal. It's incredible. But the timing is so, I don't wanna say (…) it's not suspect, it's not ironic. I don't know the right word for it. But the timing of this, I don't know the word, Chris, I really don't. Intrigued by the [developments]." [1:14 – 1:40]

On the day the Netflix deal was announced, news also broke that WWE legend The Rock had joined TKO as a board member.

