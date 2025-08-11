WWE veteran part of him "feels bad" for Vince McMahon after recent shocking incident (Exclusive)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was recently allegedly involved in an ugly accident, which prompted much buzz in the pro wrestling world. This also led to wrestling veteran Vince Russo commenting on the topic.
McMahon had apparently been driving erratically in his 2024 Bentley, crashing into a BMW from the rear, according to reports. This led to a chain of uncontrolled crashes, which also involved a Ford Fusion. Upon getting word of this, Vince Russo seemingly felt upset about the downfall of McMahon, considering the two had worked closely together before.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer had the following to say on the topic.
"So, when you've got more money than you can spend, what's left? (...) There's a part of me that feels bad that he is living his life like this in his 80s bro, what does he really have to show? But on the other side of the coin, these were decisions that he made. I don't know Chris, I don't know." [2:54 onwards]
WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!
One of the people involved in the crash with Vince McMahon recently shared her experience
Doran, who drove the BMW that Vince McMahon bumped into from the rear, is apparently okay now and avoided major injuries.
Taking to Facebook, she shared details of the ordeal and stated:
"Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha's Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled. Vince McMahon @Mr. McMahon /#VinceMcMahon, former chair of WWE, hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway [built in the 1930s]. I and the dog are mostly fine, but was lucky to have kept control of the car, more or less, as I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards," she wrote at the start of her post.
As of now, Vince McMahon has been issued a court summons regarding the accident. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.
If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.
Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!