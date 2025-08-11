WWE veteran part of him "feels bad" for Vince McMahon after recent shocking incident (Exclusive)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was recently allegedly involved in an ugly accident, which prompted much buzz in the pro wrestling world. This also led to wrestling veteran Vince Russo commenting on the topic.

Ad

McMahon had apparently been driving erratically in his 2024 Bentley, crashing into a BMW from the rear, according to reports. This led to a chain of uncontrolled crashes, which also involved a Ford Fusion. Upon getting word of this, Vince Russo seemingly felt upset about the downfall of McMahon, considering the two had worked closely together before.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer had the following to say on the topic.

Ad

Trending

"So, when you've got more money than you can spend, what's left? (...) There's a part of me that feels bad that he is living his life like this in his 80s bro, what does he really have to show? But on the other side of the coin, these were decisions that he made. I don't know Chris, I don't know." [2:54 onwards]

Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

One of the people involved in the crash with Vince McMahon recently shared her experience

Doran, who drove the BMW that Vince McMahon bumped into from the rear, is apparently okay now and avoided major injuries.

Taking to Facebook, she shared details of the ordeal and stated:

"Lucky to have survived a horrific car crash on the way up to catch the ferry to Martha's Vineyard last Thursday morning. Both cars totaled. Vince McMahon @Mr. McMahon /#VinceMcMahon, former chair of WWE, hit me going 80-90mph as I drove in the right lane of the narrow Merritt Highway [built in the 1930s]. I and the dog are mostly fine, but was lucky to have kept control of the car, more or less, as I shot off the road after being catapulted over 100 yards," she wrote at the start of her post.

Ad

As of now, Vince McMahon has been issued a court summons regarding the accident. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!