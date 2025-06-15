WWE veteran pitches easy solution to Liv Morgan's stalking problem; explains how the Kardashians handle it (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was recently involved in a rather scary incident when a stalker allegedly tried to find her at the Performance Center. Vince Russo explained how the Kardashians deal with similar issues.

Liv Morgan is not the only one to have gone through such an incident, as stars like Sonya Deville, Roxanne Perez, and even Rhea Ripley have been targeted by stalkers. Vince Russo feels the most straightforward solution to the problem would be to hire security, much like the Kardashians do when they are out in public.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran said that WWE should consider recruiting a security team for the stars at risk of facing such issues.

"This is a pop culture problem. And we can use, for an example, the freaking Kardashians. Okay, this is the same thing. Here's the only difference, bro, that these women have to understand. Bro, the Kardashians don't go anywhere without five security guards." [From 9:35 onwards]

The WWE veteran explained how stalkers were not mentally healthy

According to Vince Russo, stalkers are deluded people who cannot be reasoned with. Hence, he feels the responsibility of being safe falls on the stars themselves. Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the wrestling veteran made it clear that the stalkers were the ones to blame.

"Now I am not making excuses for these freaking crazies. They are whackjobs, they are crazy people. But bro these women are presenting themselves beautiful, se**, nice, I am talking to you, and these whackos, bro, 'Maybe I have got a shot,'" Russo said. [From 1:50 onwards]

Liv Morgan is currently feuding with Nikki Bella. She shockingly attacked the Hall of Famer last week on RAW.

