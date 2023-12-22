WWE veteran pitches surprise twist to have Gunther intentionally relinquish the Intercontinental Title (Exclusive)

While Gunther has had a fantastic run as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, a surprise twist pitched by former writer Vince Russo could see him relinquish the title himself.

The Ring General has been dominant in his reign, defeating every opponent thrown at him. Winning against the likes of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus is no easy feat, but Gunther has been able to stay true to his indomitable nature throughout. His in-ring talent, along with his character work, have made him a fan-favorite superstar over the years.

With the Royal Rumble coming up soon, the pro wrestling community is expecting to see names like CM Punk or Cody Rhodes win the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pitched the idea of having Gunther take the win at the Rumble, which would lead to him pursuing the world title and relinquishing the Intercontinental title.

"I will tell you what would be interesting as heck. Gunther. And now he has got to relinquish the Intercontinental title because he is going for the world title, that is interesting." [6:43 onwards]

The former WWE writer has also criticized Gunther's latest match booking

While Vince Russo is very impressed with The Ring General, his latest booking against The Miz did not make him happy.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer stated:

"Again, I feel like a broken record. It was a good match. Both of them laid it all out there. But was Miz ever going to beat him? This is what I keep talking about with this show. Every single match, the finish is so freaking predictable."

Gunther is seemingly taking some time off after the win. It remains to be seen when he will be back on the active WWE scene.

