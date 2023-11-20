WWE veteran pitches unique direction for Drew McIntyre after RAW (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently shared his take on how he would book Drew McIntyre, explaining he would portray The Scottish Warrior as neither a heel nor a babyface.

The Scottish Warrior is a prominent figure in the company. He recently came into the spotlight again after the events of last week's RAW. McIntyre suffered significant losses earlier this year, forcing him to embrace the dark side. Last Monday, he helped Finn Balor and Damian Priest to secure a win over Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

McIntyre also shook hands with Rhea Ripley, seemingly solidifying his heel status. Vince Russo said this could be the perfect time to book the former WWE Champion as a hired gun instead of a full-fledged heel. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran explained his idea:

"I would book Drew as the hired gun. Babyface or heel, you'd never know what he is gonna eff up. It's almost like, after all this and everything, now he is a man on an island. He has got no emotions (...) That's how I'd book him." [1:18 onwards]

Russo added that McIntyre's status as a hired gun instead of a heel could be kept a secret initially. He further mentioned how the Scottish superstar could still be more of a villain than a babyface.

"If it were me, I'd transition him more to a heel. Especially if they are going to put the belt on Cody [Rhodes]." [2:20 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer believes Drew McIntyre may not be a part of The Judgment Day yet

While it seemed clear that McIntyre had combined forces with the heel faction, Teddy Long thought it counted only as a tease.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"Well, that could just only been a tease." [6.34 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what's next for McIntyre in WWE. Will he become an official member of The Judgment Day? Only time will tell.

