WWE veteran points out one thing that could have "completely ruined" the promo segment between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

A former WWE name was full of praise for the promo segment between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk on RAW. While discussing the segment, he explained why it was as impactful as it was.

The American Nightmare and The Second City Saint were very successful in setting up a rivalry right before Royal Rumble this year, with just a single promo battle. While both the stars are babyfaces, their words left no doubt that they would attempt their best to outdo the other at the Premium Live Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell pointed out that the two superstars not laying hands on each other was a smart choice.

"Hey the interview they did was one of the best interviews I have ever heard. They talked back and forth and looked at each other, and you could feel that tension coming through the screen. See that's how people think this is real, and who knows, a lot of interviews have been real. Because you are just talking then... If they had touched each other it would have ruined it. Completely ruined it." [3:39 onwards]

Another veteran wants WWE to focus on Cody Rhodes' back-to-back Royal Rumble win

While many believed CM Punk would be the one to win the Rumble, Cody Rhodes shocked everyone to come out on top.

On the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer spoke about how the company should be highlighting the fact that Cody won two Rumbles consecutively, something which has only been done a handful of times before.

He stated:

"One thing I wish WWE would talk about more is the actual accomplishment that Cody Rhodes has done. We have not seen this. There's four people who have done this in the history of wrestling since the Royal Rumble has been around. Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, and Cody Rhodes have won back-to-back Royal Rumbles."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The American Nightmare down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from the first half, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

EC3 believes Goldberg could face former WWE Intercontinental Champion someday. Watch the video below:

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here