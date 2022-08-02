"Sounds outrageous" - WWE veteran reacts to recent Sasha Banks rumor (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, has no problem with Sasha Banks’ alleged asking price for signing sessions.

Fightful Select reported last month that Banks is charging $30,000 for non-wrestling appearances. The 30-year-old is due to attend the C2E2 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo) event on August 6-7.

Banks walked out of WWE alongside Naomi on May 16 following a disagreement about their booking. Amid speculation that they could return soon, Mantell spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” about The Boss’ apparent convention fee.

“I think we’ll see Sasha Banks probably back now, maybe. Did you hear what she’s picking up on signings? Thirty grand! Which sounds outrageous, and it is, really, but I bet her autograph is not cheap. If she can sell a picture and an autograph for a hundred bucks, you only need 300 people to cover the thirty thousand. They can do that. That’s not that big a deal.” [4:31-5:08]

Dutch Mantell explains why Sasha Banks is right to charge so much

Many people criticized Sasha Banks on social media when the $30,000 figure was first reported. However, Dutch Mantell thinks the WrestleMania 37 main-eventer has every right to ask for that amount, given her popularity.

The legendary wrestling booker explained that promoters are almost guaranteed to make a profit on Banks’ appearance.

“I’ve seen those lines waiting for those stars’ autographs,” Mantell continued. “They’re long, and hers would be long. If they did 500, the promoter would make 20 grand. They’ll do that. They’ll pay 30 grand to make 20 seven days a week, twice on Sunday. I would.” [5:18-5:34]

WrestlingNews.Co reported on Monday that a deal has been agreed for Banks and Naomi to return to WWE.

The company seemingly referenced the rumors by using the words “rearview” and “statement” in a tweet before the show. Naomi’s finisher is named The Rearview, while Banks uses The Bank Statement as her finishing move.

