WWE veteran reveals what John Cena will do to R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event (Exclusive)

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is set to face R-Truth in a non-title match at tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the same, noting what he thinks will happen in the match.
The Cenation Leader received a little assistance from R-Truth during his title defense against Randy Orton at Backlash. However, Cena put Truth through a table during the post-show press conference, setting up a match between the two for the first time since 2011. They will collide in a non-title match at this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo said that John Cena would destroy R-Truth at SNME. However, the former WWE writer added that it wouldn't mean much since the company had not made fans care about Truth.
"Here’s what they are gonna do tomorrow night. Here’s the problem. He’s gonna k*ll Truth. They want to get heat on Cena, so that’s not gonna be just one-two-three; Cena is gonna get heat on Truth. But now, you guys gotta back it up to tonight. You got Truth in the ring, and they are doing the watch it [sic]. They don’t care about Truth. So, you’re gonna go out of your way tomorrow night for Cena to get heat on Truth when they don’t care about Truth," he said. [From 35:21 onwards]
John Cena and R-Truth last faced off in WWE in 2011. The latter has been trying to get his 'childhood hero' back on the right track ever since The Last Real Champion turned heel. However, all his attempts have been in vain so far.