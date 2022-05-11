WWE veteran says Alexa Bliss should leave the company (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Alexa Bliss should leave WWE after nine years to pursue an acting career.

Bliss defeated Sonya Deville in a 40-second match on RAW this week after a three-month absence from television. While the 30-year-old is an accomplished in-ring performer, she has also received praise in recent years for her acting abilities.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Hollywood should be the five-time Women’s Champion’s next move.

“Alexa Bliss needs to get out of dodge, man.” Russo continued, “She is so much better than that company and her talents are so much better. Who knows, maybe with her husband [singer Ryan Cabrera], maybe he’s got some connections, some pull, maybe he’s got an agent. She could be a legit actress.” [8:56-9:20]

Vince Russo compares Alexa Bliss to former WWE broadcaster

Charly Arnolt, formerly known as Charly Caruso, was an on-air personality for WWE between 2016 and 2021. She now works as a sportscaster for ESPN, a role she previously combined with her WWE responsibilities.

Like Arnolt, Vince Russo thinks the time has come for Alexa Bliss to find work outside of the wrestling business.

“She [Arnolt] was working in ESPN and WWE,” Russo said. “I was like, ‘Get out of WWE. They’re gonna drag you down.’ It’s the same thing with Alexa Bliss. She’s good, she’s smart, she gets it. She’s been concussed many, many times. She doesn’t need it. Get out, get some acting lessons, get an agent.” [9:34-9:59]

Bliss has cemented her status as one of the most popular superstars in WWE. Her career highlights include winning the RAW Women’s Championship (x3), SmackDown Women’s Championship (x2), and the 2018 Money in the Bank ladder match. She is also a two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion with Nikki Cross.

