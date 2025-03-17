WWE veteran says Lex Luger mocked his faith (Exclusive)

Lex Luger has been a topic of discussion lately after WWE announced he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 18. Vince Russo, a WCW writer when The Total Package worked for the company, recently recalled how the wrestling legend mocked his faith.

In 2005, Russo produced two shows for his short-lived Christian wrestling promotion Ring of Glory. Luger attended an event titled The Great Commission and watched the veteran writer speak to children about Christianity.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that Luger did not take his speech seriously and tried to distract the kids:

"I was speaking to a lot of youth groups and young kids, and I'll never forget, bro, he p****d me off so much. I'm talking to this church group, bro, of all these kids. And, bro, I'm trying to sneak God through the back door rather than hit them over the head with it. You know how that stuff goes. Freaking Lex is sitting behind me at the stage making goofy faces at the kids, making fun of me, and I'm trying to talk to them about God." [6:42 – 7:15]

Two decades on, Russo finds it amusing that Lex Luger became a born-again Christian a year after the event:

"I had to turn around in the middle of it. I'm like, 'Bro, are you freaking serious? What are you doing?' It's funny, then, what would happen over time." [7:16 – 7:26]

Watch the video above to hear Russo reflect on the difficulties of working with Lex Luger's ex-girlfriend Miss Elizabeth.

Vince Russo clarifies his relationship with Lex Luger

In October 1999, Vince Russo left WWE to become WCW's co-head writer alongside Ed Ferrara.

Russo often spoke to Lex Luger about Miss Elizabeth's problems with her WCW storylines. However, he never had an issue with the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer.

"Lex was one of the guys, bro, like I said, he always used to have to kinda fight Elizabeth's battles, but he was one of the guys I never had a problem with," Russo said. "I never had a problem with Lex. Yeah, he was [full of himself], definitely was a narcissist, the gimmick, but I never ever had a problem with him." [8:03 – 8:31]

Luger was confined to a wheelchair after suffering a serious spinal cord injury in 2007. He recently regained the ability to stand thanks to the help of former WCW co-worker Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).

