WWE veteran sends heartfelt message to Sonya Deville

The WWE Universe is full of messages for Sonya Deville right now, and a veteran talent has chimed in with their thoughts on the matter.

It was revealed by PEOPLE Magazine that Deville and her partner, Toni Cassano, officially tied the knot this weekend. The 30-year-old grappler and her 33-year-old fitness model partner said "I do" on Saturday, February 10, at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Natalya took to her Instagram Stories with a screenshot of the People photo and wrote a congratulatory message for the newlyweds:

"Congratulations @sonyadevillewwe @fit_tonicassano on your marriage! So happy for you both!!!!! [white heart emoji] [black heart emoji]," she wrote.

It was noted that the happy couple was joined by 140 of their closest family and friends for what they joked was an "intimate" ceremony due to its size.

Special WWE role at wedding of Sonya Deville

The happy couple was joined by over 140 friends, family, and co-workers, according to PEOPLE Magazine. There were 2-3 tables full of just people from WWE, including Charlotte Flair, Andrade El Idolo, Natalya, Tyson Kidd, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, Vic Joseph, McKenzie Mitchell, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Mandy Rose, and others.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were also in attendance. Belair, who was in the ring the night the couple met, served as a flower girl as a surprise set up by Cassano for Deville.

It was noted by PEOPLE how guests were asked to wear all-black attire to the elegant ceremony while Deville, Cassano, and Cassano's daughters, Giovanna and Valentina, were wearing white. The brides also kept their outfits a secret until the big day, so there were no bridal parties ahead of time.

Deville suffered a torn ACL in July 2023 and has been on the shelf since then. However, she is close to being cleared for an in-ring return.

