WWE's Gold Standard Shelton Benjamin recently expressed his appreciation and thanks for the reaction he received from the live crowd during this week's taping of Main Event.

Most of Benjamin's 23-year career has taken place in WWE. He spent his early days in OVW before his stand-out performances against legends like Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, and John Cena on the main roster.

Throughout his time with the company, Benjamin has experienced various degrees of success. However, he has always received unwavering respect from the WWE Universe.

On Twitter, Shelton Benjamin took the time to thank the live crowd in Nashville, TN, who witnessed Benjamin compete during a taping of Main Event. The superstar was seemingly overwhelmed by the warm reaction of the crowd, noting it was a moment he "will cherish for life:"

"At the conclusion of my match filmed for @wwe main event I experienced an ovation that I will cherish for life. I Just wanted to say thank you Nashville and thank you @WWEUniverse the love & appreciation is mutual." - Shelton Benjamin, Twitter

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 At the conclusion of my match filmed for @wwe main event I experienced an ovation that I will cherish for life. I Just wanted to say thank you Nashville and thank you @WWE Universe the love & appreciation is mutual. At the conclusion of my match filmed for @wwe main event I experienced an ovation that I will cherish for life. I Just wanted to say thank you Nashville and thank you @WWEUniverse the love & appreciation is mutual. https://t.co/jp9UyqpmtY

Benjamin has squared off against NXT stand-out Rip Fowler, known to most professional wrestling fans as Zack Gibson, on the independent circuit in the UK. The former member of the Hurt Business would go on to defeat the younger star in their bout.

During Benjamin's time with the company, Benjamin has been a 1x United States champion, 3x Intercontinental champion, and 3x Tag Team Champion.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

Fans and Fellow WWE Superstars react to Shelton Benjamin's tweets following the Main Event taping

Fans flocked to Twitter to respond to Shelton Benjamin's humbling moment. They showered the All-American with love, appreciation, and thanks for all of the blood, sweat, and tears he has given to the business.

Tyler 🃏 @TGNCards @Sheltyb803 @WWE @WWE Universe I’ll never forget the countless times you put your body on the line for our entertainment. Thank you Shelty. @Sheltyb803 @WWE @WWEUniverse I’ll never forget the countless times you put your body on the line for our entertainment. Thank you Shelty. https://t.co/mfcPeyhJhV

Andrew @HeartBreakDrip @Sheltyb803 @WWE @WWE Universe That’s why you are the GOLD standard baby!!! Ain’t now stopping me nowwwwwwwwwww @Sheltyb803 @WWE @WWEUniverse That’s why you are the GOLD standard baby!!! Ain’t now stopping me nowwwwwwwwwww

Along with countless fans, fellow WWE Superstars also took the opportunity to share their thoughts, specifically SmackDown Superstar Top Dolla, and even AEW star Keith Lee:

"As it should be. Congrats brudda." - Keith Lee

"Legend" - Top Dolla

Along with these tweets of appreciation were fans inquiring if the popular faction The Hurt Business would be returning to the Triple H regime. In the last several weeks, small hints have revealed themselves on TV and social media, indicating that the powerful group could reform. In some form or another.

On last night's edition of Monday Night RAW, fans got their biggest hint yet, as backstage cameras captured former group leader MVP (along with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander) speaking with official Adam Pierce. The moment was captured during a segment that saw the team of Damage CTRL making their way towards the ring.

What are your favorite moments of Shelton Benjamin's career? Do you want to see The Hurt Business brought back to TV? How would you book them? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

