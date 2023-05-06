WWE veteran takes a shot at Goldberg; says he has been in the business for five minutes

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff took a shot at Goldberg by comparing him to Ric Flair following his expired WWE contract and free agent status.

Although World Wrestling Entertainment may have allowed Goldberg to slip through its grasp, AEW President Tony Khan appears to be closely monitoring the wrestling legend's next move.

Goldberg's future in wrestling has been a heated topic since his WWE contract expired. The idea of him going on a tour of shows has been floated, but Eric Bischoff said on his recent 83 Weeks podcast that it is a terrible idea.

Ric Flair effectively ran a specific retirement match outside of a major corporation in 2022. The event drew plenty of spectators from around the world.

That is a formula that the former Universal Champion could follow, but Bischoff has a problem with it because the 56-year-old isn't The Nature Boy.

"There's not generations of Bill Goldberg fans out there, there are generations of Ric Flair fans out there, Ric Flair is arguably as popular today in many respects. Bill, comparatively speaking has been in the business for five minutes when you compare him to someone like Ric Flair. I hope he gets a lot of money upfront, let's just put it that way," Eric Biscoff said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Eric Bischoff does not want to see a lesser version of Goldberg back in the ring

During the same interview, Bischoff compared the concept to when Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring for an exhibition fight. He stated that while he was a fan of the renowned boxer, he didn't want to watch that version of him compete.

The WWE Hall of Famer doesn't want to see an inferior version of the former Universal Champion return to the ring, and again, if he doesn't require the money.

"I don't want to see a lesser version of Bill Goldberg get back into the ring, and again, if he doesn't need the money and I can't imagine that he does, I don't know why he'd do it. I just wish he wouldn't do it. Here's the other thing, you want to be remembered for being at your peak," Biscoff added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen if 56-year old would go to a rival company amid his wrestling tour plan.

