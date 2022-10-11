"Another one that fell so flat"- WWE veteran tears into the Dexter Lumis and The Miz segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Dexter Lumis continued to terrorize The Miz on this week's RAW as he crashed the former WWE Champion's birthday party. Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Dexter Lumis and The Miz have been at odds for several weeks now. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle next week. The match was made official by Road Dogg, who added a stipulation that if Miz wins, Lumis will be gone from the company forever, but if Lumis wins, he'll get a WWE contract.

During his recent chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Russo stated that the segment was "flat." The wrestling veteran added that the upcoming match is something he has been expecting for weeks.

"Listen, I sold a cake for Ric Flair once, and I was in that cake. If you're gonna sell a cake, sell a cake. That was so weak. Then, him popping up balls and eating the cake, this was another one that fell so flat. But forget all this, give him a pass for this. What's happening next week? We know they don't know where to go with this. He's at the house, he's in the car, he's in there. They don't know where to go. You know it's going to be a match. We said that six weeks ago. Thank God Shawn Michaels was around to make this match. DX was 25 years ago, but somehow Shawn Michaels has the clout to make this match. So what is it? If he wins, he gets a contract, but if he loses, he's done. That's it." [43:03 - 44:13]

Vince Russo believes WWE is going around in circles in the Dexter Lumis and The Miz storyline

Dexter Lumis shocked the wrestling world two months back as he made his return to the Stamford-based promotion after getting released earlier this year. The former NXT star has been a thorn in The Miz's side ever since and has even kidnapped him in on one instance.

Vince Russo recently pointed out the repetition in the storyline, stating that the duo are doing the same thing each week.

"Okay, he took him [The Miz] from the arena, he's in the car, he's in his house, he's under the cage, he's through the ring. That's five weeks! As a writer and a viewer, in five weeks, you haven't forwarded the story. You're at the same exact place! The casual viewer, gets to the point of like, 'Bro, forget it. Enough. If you're not gonna tell me what's going on, enough,'" he noted.

However, the saga could reach its culmination point next week as the duo will collide in a singles match. It will be Dexter Lumis' first match since returning to WWE in August.

