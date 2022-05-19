WWE veteran thinks current wrestlers should learn from Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes modern-day wrestlers can achieve more success if they perform a similar in-ring style to Hulk Hogan.

Along with The Rock and Steve Austin, Hogan is widely considered to be one of the biggest box-office attractions in wrestling history. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer became a huge star thanks to his larger-than-life persona, and not necessarily due to his wrestling skills.

Russo, WCW and WWE’s former head writer, disliked Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy’s recent high-flying moves on AEW Dynamite. Using that match as an example, he explained to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone how current wrestlers can learn to tone down their risky in-ring approach.

“Everything makes sense when you get down to logic,” Russo said. “It [high-flying moves] is all illogical. All you have to look at is when you think off the top of your head, who made the most money in the history of this business? With Rock and Austin and all those guys, 99 percent of people are still gonna think Hogan. Think about what Hogan did in his matches, bro!” [11:46-12:09]

In the video above, Russo gives his in-depth take on the acrobatic offense seen in the Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy match last week.

Vince Russo on Hulk Hogan’s logical approach to wrestling

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon marketed Hulk Hogan as the company’s marquee name in the 1980s and early 1990s. The Hulkster’s star power led him to headline eight of the first nine WrestleMania events.

Russo thinks the 68-year-old’s career earnings prove that not every wrestler needs to perform high-risk moves to make an impression.

“Seriously, think about the money this guy made,” Russo added. “Think about, to this day, everybody knows who he is. Think about the commercials, the endorsements, the movies, everything he’s had, and think of his match. All you gotta do is always go back to logic. It just kills every argument that there is.” [12:10-12:36]

Hogan said earlier this year that he will likely be remembered as the greatest wrestler ever. The WWE icon, who competed in his last match at the age of 58, also admitted that he probably wrestled for longer than he should.

