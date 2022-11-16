WWE veteran warns 37-year-old superstar, claims he wants nothing to do with Bloodline member

The Bloodline is seemingly set to enter the gruesome WarGames structure at Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns' faction engaged in a massive brawl with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. In the aftermath of the altercation, Paul Heyman has claimed that McIntyre wants "no part" of Solo Sikoa.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman warned the former WWE Champion by sharing a photo of his face-off with Sikoa.

"I assure you. Drew McIntyre wants no part of Solo!" wrote Paul Heyman.

Check out Heyman's Instagram story below:

A few weeks ago, The Bloodline set its sights on Sheamus. The group brutally injured the former WWE Champion by attacking his arm.

This led to Ridge Holland and Butch unsuccessfully challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, McIntyre failed to dethrone Reigns at Clash at the Castle after Sikoa's interference led to yet another massive win for The Tribal Chief.

Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline claimed that Drew McIntyre was angry at him after Clash at the Castle

Solo Sikoa recently claimed that Drew McIntyre wasn't pleased with him after his interference at Clash at the Castle.

Speaking with Republic World, the former NXT North American Champion stated that The Scottish Warrior was frustrated by him that day. Solo said:

“He [Drew McIntyre] was a very angry individual for me after that day. We kinda showed up in his hometown and messed up his opportunity of becoming a champion in his hometown. He got me back the following week on my debut I had a one-on-one with him in the main event and, I know he was pissed, I know he had some frustrations that he had to lead out on me,"

It remains to be seen if the Survivor Series WarGames Match will be confirmed this Friday night on SmackDown.

Would you like to see The Bloodline in action at WarGames? Sound off in the comment section below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click HERE to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes