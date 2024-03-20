WWE will book Sami Zayn to end Gunther's historic Intercontinental Title run for a major reason, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE wants Sami Zayn to regain some steam by ending Gunther's Intercontinental Title run at WrestleMania XL.

The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Title since mid-2022. Over the past two years, he defeated several top challengers, such as Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso. The leader of Imperium is now set to defend his championship against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. The former Honorary Uce earned his shot at Gunther's title after defeating multiple other superstars in a Gauntlet match on WWE RAW last week.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the upcoming match between Zayn and Gunther. He claimed WWE wants Zayn to regain his steam after he lost much of it after his storyline with The Bloodline ended. Hence, he will dethrone The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

"Well, I think that, you know, Gunther is doing incredible work and we don't want him to drop [the title] but he's gotta give the rub to somebody, and I think Sami was really hot and this maybe a way to get him hot again," he said. [2:30 - 2:42]

The veteran added:

"We know that match will be great. And like I said before, I think they wanna get back to Sami because he lost so much steam when they took him out of The Bloodline and he was really over and this might get him over again because this guy's so legit that whoever he gives a rub to, if they take advantage of it, they could really elevate somebody more than they really are." [3:16 - 3:36]

Disco Inferno believes Sami Zayn shouldn't dethrone Gunther at WWE WrestleMania

Sami Zayn has previously held the Intercontinental Championship three times. Nevertheless, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno does not believe the 39-year-old WWE Superstar should be four-time IC Title winner at WrestleMania XL.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno disclosed that he thought Zayn beating The Ring General is a bad idea.

"Once again, I'm not a fan of Sami Zayn as a babyface against Gunther. I don't think, I'm not, I would not, like I said, if Sami Zayn beats him for this, I'm just not into that. I think Sami is a better heel champion. I think he's better as a heel. I think he's still riding the coattails of The Bloodline angle for his babyface. He's definitely not over as a babyface like he was," he said.

The wrestling veteran also claimed Gunther versus Zayn is not a WrestleMania-level match. Instead, he believed the Intercontinental Championship match could be a WWE RAW main event.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : Was Sami Zayn the right choice to face Gunther at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion