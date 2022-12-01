WWE will not pay Kurt Angle $10 million to come out of retirement and wrestle released star, says veteran (Exclusive)

Teddy Long doesn't think WWE would ever shell out $10 million to bring back Kurt Angle from retirement and book him to face Shane McMahon.

The Olympic gold medalist last wrestled at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin and has since retired. However, he occasionally talks about donning his wrestling boots back for a match here and there.

A few days back, Kurt Angle proposed an idea for a bout between him and his former rival Shane McMahon. Angle mentioned that he would only agree to the match if WWE went out of its way to pay him $10 million.

Appearing on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One On One, Teddy Long shared his thoughts about Kurt Angle's pitch. The former SmackDown Manager thinks WWE would never even consider paying Angle such an amount.

Long added that the global juggernaut could rather bring in someone else for a much lesser price to compete against Shane McMahon.

"I don't think WWE is even thinking of giving Kurt Angle $10 million to wrestle Shane McMahon. They can find somebody out there to wrestle Shane McMahon that'll be a million times cheaper, so I don't know what Kurt Angle's talking about. Love him to death, but brother you ain't getting no 10 million," said Teddy Long. (19:18 - 19:35)

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has been in touch with Shane McMahon

Fans have heard little about Shane McMahon since the fiasco at Royal Rumble 2022, where he competed in the Men's Rumble match. WWE reportedly showed the door to the 52-year-old after he generated massive backstage heat over his efforts to book himself strongly over full-time performers.

A few weeks back, Kurt Angle revealed on his podcast that Shane McMahon had been in touch with him and a few others like The Undertaker, The Rock, and more.

"You know what? We talked to each other about two months ago on the phone. I did talk to him," said Kurt Angle. "He reached out to me and asked me how I was doing. Shane, out of the blue, he always keeps in touch with his closest friends. Undertaker, me, Stone Cold, and even Dwayne Johnson when he can, but Shane always reaches out. He always wants to keep in touch with everybody that he was close to."

Though there's little chance of a match between Angle and Shane materializing, nothing can ever be ruled out in the unpredictable world of wrestling.

What do you make of Teddy Long's comments on the possibility of Shane McMahon vs. Kurt Angle? Sound off in the comments section below.

