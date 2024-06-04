WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan sends flirty message to Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has dropped a flirtatious message on Dominik Mysterio's latest social media post. The Women's World Champion is leaving no stone unturned to take "everything" away from Rhea Ripley.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Morgan planted a passionate kiss on Dom Dom for accidentally 'helping' her retain her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. On this week's red brand show, the two had an in-ring confrontation.

The former Riott Squad member came very close to once again locking lips with the young Mysterio, but Finn Balor stepped in to prevent that. Later on RAW, the 29-year-old also stopped Braun Strowman from attacking Dirty Dom. Following the events on RAW, Dominik posted a video on social media that showed notifications of Liv liking all his Instagram posts.

The Judgment Day member was seemingly annoyed with Liv Morgan's mind games. On the contrary, the Women's World Champion responded by claiming that she liked the fact that Dominik Mysterio was flaunting her publicly.

"I like it when [yo]u show me off ☺️," she wrote.

Check out the screenshot of Morgan's comment below:

The 29-year-old star shared this on The Judgment Day member's Instagram post.

Former WWE writer explains a major problem with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's storyline

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has shared his honest opinions on the ongoing storyline between Dom Dom and Liv Morgan.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former writer noted that WWE never officially announced the relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Vince Russo also claimed that Ripley shouldn't have a problem with Liv Morgan seducing Dominik Mysterio because Mami and the male star's relationship wasn't clarified.

"Bro, you know what? I don't get this whole thing. They [WWE] have never even really established that Dominik [Mysterio] and Rhea Ripley had a relationship. They never established that. They never did something; you never saw any intimacy. They went nowhere with it. So now with Liv [Morgan] hitting on Dominik, that's supposed to be a big deal when they never established a relationship between Rhea Ripley and Dominik in the first place?" he said.

Check out the video below:

WWE fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Morgan and Dirty Dom's relationship upon Rhea Ripley's massive return.