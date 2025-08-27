  • home icon
  WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins makes a sudden change to his look

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins makes a sudden change to his look

By Aashrit Satija
Published Aug 27, 2025 07:05 GMT
Seth Rollins is the leader of The Vision [Image credits: wwe.com]
Seth Rollins is the leader of The Vision [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has recently made a massive change to his look. However, the transformation might have gone unnoticed on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins is currently at odds with CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. The four stars are all set to lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Ahead of the event, Knight locked horns with Bron Breakker in a losing effort on this week's RAW.

Following the bout, The Visionary started assaulting The Megastar, which forced The Yeet Master to come to the latter's aid. After throwing in some punches, Jey was outnumbered by Breakker and Rollins. Punk then showed up to even the odds. It seemed like all three stars would work against Seth at Clash in Paris, but even before the red brand's show ended, all of them turned against each other.

In all the drama, fans might have missed a major detail in Seth Rollins' appearance on the latest edition of RAW. The current World Heavyweight Champion has made a sudden change to his look by cutting his hair a bit shorter, somewhat resembling his 2018 hairstyle.

A fan on X/Twitter has pointed out the same on social media after the show.

Check out the post below:

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see John Cena dethrone Seth Rollins

John Cena is currently on his retirement tour in WWE. The 17-time WWE World Champion might wrestle in his final match in December 2025.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that he believes Cena could dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion in his last match to become an 18-time World Champion, and it would be a celebration for the fans.

"[If] John beats Seth [Rollins] for the championship on his last night, that's a celebration," Bully said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris 2025.

Aashrit Satija

Edited by Aashrit Satija
