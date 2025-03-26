Wyatt Sicks member drops return tease ahead of WWE SmackDown

A member of the Wyatt Sicks has posted a social media update, hinting at the faction's return heading into Friday Night SmackDown. The mysterious group has not been a part of WWE programming since December 2024.

Ad

The stable, led by Uncle Howdy, was transferred to SmackDown during the Transfer Window. Unfortunately, the group had to sit out as Bo Dallas was not cleared to compete. However, the 34-year-old has reportedly received medical clearance for his return, and the Stamford-based company is waiting for the right moment to throw the faction back into the mix.

Earlier today, Joe Gacy (Huskus the Pig Boy) took to his Instagram account to post a picture of the Wyatt Sicks, hinting at the potential return of the eerie faction amid a three-month hiatus.

Ad

Trending

You can check out Joe Gacy's Instagram post below:

Ad

WWE legend believes Alexa Bliss will join the Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE after two years to enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match last month. The Goddess paid homage to the late, great Bray Wyatt at the show. Bliss and the wrestling promotion have hinted at The Five Feet of Fury aligning with the Wyatt Sicks on several occasions.

Ad

Speaking on an earlier edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, WWE legend Matt Hardy opined that Alexa's character was closely tied to Bray Wyatt, and her joining Uncle Howdy and Co. would make perfect sense.

"I mean, in so many ways, it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. I know she came out and had The Fiend tease that said 'FRIEND[S] 4 EVER,' 'FIEND 4 EVER,' the little writing on the jacket. I mean, she's just so closely tied to Bray. I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in," he said. [From 37:29 to 38:01]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Matt Hardy's comments:

Alexa Bliss has also been absent from WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Her advertised appearance at Fanatics' WWE World event was also canceled recently. It remains to be seen if the former Women's Champion will unite with the mysterious faction in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback